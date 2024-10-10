Watch Miranda Lambert And Riley Green Perform ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’

If country music is about anything, it's about storytelling. And sometimes, those stories are very sad. For example, it's hard to listen to Miranda Lambert's melancholy tune, "The House That Built Me," without having a tear or two run down your cheek. She teamed up on October 5 with Riley Green for a poignant rendition of "I Wish Grandpas Never Died, which she posted on Instagram, per Whiskey Riff."

The Occasion That Brought Miranda Lambert And Riley Green Together

It Was A Benefit Concert For Lambert's MuttNation Foundation

Lambert launched MuttNation with her mom back in 2009. It's a 501c3 nonprofit that has provided more than $100,000 in much-needed relief after Hurricane Helene. A few days ago, Lambert held the first Music For Mutts benefit concert for the Foundation.

Riley Green Was Not Anticipated To Be There

She sang with Lukas Nelson and Jake Worthington, and of course, with Riley Green. He wasn't expected to be joining in, but his appearance at the Field & Stream fest in South Carolina was called off because of all the destruction and upheaval caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Story Behind The Song That Miranda Lambert And Riley Green Performed

Green Penned The Tune Following The Deaths Of His Grandfathers

The achingly direct and heartfelt lyrics of the song describe all the things the narrator yearns for that will never happen:

"...I wish everybody knew all the words to Mama Tried

I wish Monday mornings felt just like Friday nights

And I wish even cars had truck beds

And every road was named Copperhead

And coolers never ran out of cold Bud Light

And I wish high school home teams never lost

And back road drinking kids never got caught

I wish the price of gas was low and cotton was high

I wish honkytonks didn't have no closing time

And I wish grandpas never died...."

A song like this resonates emotionally with anyone who has experienced the loss of someone they love, the passing of a beloved pet, or bereavement of any other kind. Per the outlet, "Both Riley's Grandaddy Buford and Grandaddy Lyndon are listed as co-writers along with Riley, and the song has since been certified Platinum."

There Was Another Special Moment During The Concert

Miranda Lambert And Lukas Nelson Honored The Late Kris Kristofferson

They performed "Silver Wings," a Merle Haggard song that Kristofferson liked. He died in late September at age 88.