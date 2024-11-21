Watch: Luke Bryan Puts On A Moving Performance Of "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" At CMA Awards

Luke Bryan certainly laid down the goods at the CMA Awards. In addition to hosting, he also sang his single "Love You, Miss You, Mean It." And fans loved the song.

Videos by Wide Open Country

One fan wrote, "Y'all @lukebryan is a huge factor in why I like country music. American Idol! He sounds exactly like the recording rn on the #CMAawards that's amazing! So talented."

Another wrote, "Luke Bryan....Love You, Miss You, Mean It might be his best song yet!"

Another wrote, "Best performance of the night 4 me .....nobody should be shocked."

Yet another wrote, "Just gonna say it...@lukebryan still sounds awesome in 2024 just s he did in 2006. I have a lot of friends who hate him/his music. Why? He's a good singer, picks great songs, and seems like a genuinely good dude...Seems like someone I'd certainly have a few beers with."

One fan defended Bryan from haters, writing, "Luke Bryan gets too much undeserved hate IMO. He has songs that I'm not a fan of but he's still got good songs."

CMA Awards Host Luke Bryan Pulls Double Duty

It seems like Luke Bryan is taking on something of an elder statesman role within country music nowadays. He's not quite the star he used to be in the 2010s. He knows it too. In an interview with Joe Rogan, the American Idol judge keeps it blisteringly real, saying his prime is past him at this point. "Every artist hits their peak. I was selling out football stadiums first day, [the] three or four years I did it. I know that's my peak, probably," Luke candidly says. "F--k, I'm not even gonna say probably. I know it is. I'm a realist."

Additionally, his latest album Mind of a Country Boy drastically underperformed its expectations. It debuted at #51 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, his worst positioning since his debut album at #24 in 2007. Bryan may not be the needle mover that modern day hitmakers like Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs. Regardless, it seems like the CMA Awards will always save a spot for him as one of country's primary gatekeepers.