WATCH: Luke Bryan Demos Unreleased Song "The Mind Of A Country Boy"

Luke Bryan is going on tour this year, previously announcing his Mind of a Country Boy Tour. Bryan is teasing a song of the same name prior to the tour.

On social media, Bryan shared a snippet from "The Mind Of A Country Boy" asking fans if he should release it before the tour. It sounds like the singer has another hit on his hands.

What do y’all think? Should I release it before the tour? #MindOfACountryBoyTour pic.twitter.com/Q0CtodIltJ — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) May 28, 2024

In response, fans loved the songs. One wrote, "Add some banjo, dobro and fiddle then let it rip." Another wrote, "Release it! Live in Nashville but got tickets to the Tampa show in September!" Yet another wrote, "Release it it's a great song."

Previously, Bryan opened up about the upcoming tour. Bryan explained how he was starting the tour.

He said, "We're kind of starting in a middle to western Canada start to the tour. And the reason why is every time we go to Canada, a lot of times we'll take a year or two off of certain areas of Canada. And we'll go out to western Canada and it'll be very energetic and a lot of, a lot of anticipation because we haven't played those markets 10, 15 times.

Luke Bryan Talks Tour

He said that he was looking forward to the tour, opening up about inviting young artists on tour. He said, "So really excited about that. And yeah, last year was kind of the first year that I brought out a rotation of young acts that most of them had their first single going up the charts, and what was cool is one of those artists were Chayce Beckham who is celebrating his first number-one and like Jackson Dean was out there."

He continued, "So, getting to know these artists while they're in the infancy of their career and letting them get out there in front of my audiences and play big...I never will forget where I didn't have really maybe 'All My Friends Say' had just came out, and I got to open for Brooks and Dunn in Pittsburgh. I didn't sleep the whole night. And the fact that I can kind of reciprocate and pay it forward to some of these new acts is pretty special stuff and had a blast doing it last year, and this year it'll be the same thing."