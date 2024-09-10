Watch LeAnn Rimes Perform With Music Legend On 'The Voice'

It's not every day that we're blessed with musical perfection. But sometimes, the lyrical angels know that we need them before we even know they're needed. LeAnn Rimes is a coach on the current season of UK's The Voice. You know what aspiring singers need? Two legends to casually belt out a beautiful duet between contestant performances.

Rimes blew the doors off the joint with none other than Sir Tom Jones. They did a duet of the Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me." Actually, you know what? Mere words won't be enough to emphasize how amazing this random musical masterpiece was. Take a listen for yourself!

The King's still got it. It's so effortless from the two! You'd think they were an established duo with how well they fit together vocally. For any Tom Jones naysayers out there, read it and weep! There's a reason he has a "Sir" in front of his name, after all! Look at the other judges! Look at the audience -- some of them were brought to tears! You can't manufacture that kind of talent!

"What a duet!! Any thoughts about recording the song together???? Your rendition was quite simply perfect!" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said. That's what I'm saying! Where's our Jones/Rimes tour that spans the entire nation? Further, what did we do as a society to receive such a wonderful gift?

"That was so beautiful. An amazing job you both did what this song. Like some in the audience, it brought a tear to my eye as well," another user adds. Can you imagine being the poor contestant who has to go up on stage next? How can you possibly follow behind that? I'd probably just turn around and go back home, to be honest.

"An absolutely beautiful rendition and duet! Sublime! SO emotive. The harmony is heavenly! Thank you Sir Tom Jones and Leann Rimes!" It's one of those things you never would've put together otherwise! But, hey, we got a marvelous singing showcase out of it!