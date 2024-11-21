Watch: Lainey Wilson Delivers Powerful Performance Of "4X4XU" At CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson brought the goods to the CMA Awards. The country singer certainly didn't let down fans, delivering a very confident performance. Wilson sang her track "4X4XU" and displayed a lot of bravado in the performance.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Just take a look at the video below and tell me that's not a star performance. It's all the more impressive considering the nerves for many are at a all time high during an awards show like the CMAs. Fans took to the comment section to sing Wilson's praises. They said that she delivered another knockout performance, and it's hard to disagree with them on this.

One fan wrote, "Lainey Wilson shines the brightest!" Another wrote, "Lainey Wilson has a once in a generation voice. She needs better songwriters. Also... would."

Another wrote, "I mean @laineywilson just blew the roof off that joint. The voice, the set, everything. What a fabulous performance."

Yet another wrote, "Lainey Wilson just showed how it's done!!"

Lainey Wilson Hosts and Performs at The CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson has been having one hell of a year in 2024. She continues the white hot momentum of these last few years; this time, she's hosting in addition to lobbying for Entertainer of the Year. This gig sees Lainey taking in a similar pocket to how Reba operates in her career. She's putting in the work and she even has McEntire's blessing as well.

Earlier this year, Wilson performed "Hang Tight Honey" on The Voice. Then, the Happy's Place star comes up on stage and formally endorses her as one of the premier stars in country. Additionally, McEntire officially announces her for one of country's biggest stages. ""Lainey, I am so proud of you. You did a wonderful job," Reba says. "I have heard that I have inspired you in what you have done so far, and I am thrilled to death if I have had anything to do with your career because you are blowing it up. I'd like to be the person to invite you to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry."