Watch Kris Kristofferson's Final Emotional Performance At Willie Nelson's Birthday Party

Kris Kristofferson may be gone, but he left behind a lasting legacy in country music. The singer last performed last year at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday party concert.

It took place on April 29, 2023. Kristofferson's performance featured Rosanne Cash. The two performed "Lovin' Her Was Easier" for audiences. It was a song that Kristofferson wrote. It ended up being an emotional performance. Cash ended up leaving the stage in tears. Check out the performance below.

Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash

Previously, Kristofferson spoke on how important Rosanne's father Johnny Cash was to his own career as a musician.

"I don't think I could have gotten up on a stage if I hadn't had Dutch courage," he told me. "The first time, I think, was when John (his mentor and friend Johnny Cash) put me on at the Newport Folk Festival. Everybody was trying to keep me from drinking but I snuck a couple of drinks. There was no way I'd have gotten out there without them."

Kristofferson said that the Man In Black acted as mentor to him when he was first getting started in the industry.

"I'm sure he didn't remember it," Kristofferson said, "but to me that moment was electric. He was everything I expected. He was skinny, eating a soda cracker and looking like death. I just shook his hand. He was my hero and he became my champion. Once I got to know him, he always encouraged me."

Likewise, Kristofferson was an inspiration and good friend to his fellow musicians. Lee Greenwood expressed sadness over his passing. Greenwood said Kristofferson often encouraged him.

He wrote, "Hard to believe my friend Kris Kristofferson has left us. He was successful in all areas of his life. A champion boxer, a world-class actor, a spectacular songwriter and singer, and a hero to everyone fortunate enough to know him. I will never forget his support for me when I received my first CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Award - his friendship and encouragement helped validate my career in country music and my place in Nashville. My family and I send our deepest sympathy to Kris' family. We lost a giant in our industry today!"