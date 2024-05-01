WATCH: Kane Brown Does His Best Luke Bryan Impression By Falling Onstage During Concert

Luke Bryan sure likes to fall a lot on stage, having done so several times. It's like his calling card at this point. Well now, Kane Brown is doing his best Luke Bryan impression — no not by singing but by falling on stage during a concert.
Brown was performing a rendition of "Lose It" when he well, lost it. The singer was singing the chorus of the song with flames and pyrotechnics shooting around him. He looked very much like a store until he didn't. While spinning on one foot in a circle, the musician lost his balance and landed on his back.
@tahrea78
#tmz #moodycenter #austintx #imgood @Kane Brown #lovehim #loseit #intheairtour #fallingwithstyle #bro
Fortunately, Brown wasn't injured by the fall, so that gives me permission to poke fun at him. But, Brown was a good sport himself and didn't mind laughing at his flub. He finished the song while still lying on his back. He then stood up laughing and addressed his fall.
Kane Brown Takes A Fall
"I was there, and he did such a great job. The fall only made it that much more memorable," another said.
Meanwhile, Bryan recently suffered another fall himself while at a concert. He revealed that he didn't actually fall on a phone. It was just a really slick floor. "When I hit the ground, I was like, 'Oh!' The first thing [I thought] was, 'Oh god, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out!'" he said. "Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up. I don't think it was a cellphone. I think it was just slick."