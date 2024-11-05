Watch: Kamala Harris Calls Voter But Accidentally Reveals Camera App

Okay, gang. We have a mystery on our hands. A video of Kamala Harris recently surfaced of her on the phone with a voter talking. However, some believe that she actually faked her phone call.

You see, during the video, Harris pulls the phone back, and you can clearly see the camera app on the phone. Check out the video below. The poster wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Kamala just pretended to call a voter but then accidentally showed her screen She was on the camera app."

As you can imagine, the video drew plenty of responses with people calling out Harris for being fake. Many seem to think that the video is just a recent example of a campaign built on smoke and mirrors. They were quick to call out Harris for using a fake phone call as just a publicity stunt. One wrote, "There is literally nothing real about that woman."

Another also wrote, "She got caught in 4K. everything is a lie with Kamala."

Another wrote, "Everything about her is fake."

Yet another wrote, "Everything about her campaign is fake."

However, some people were quick to point out that the camera app still functions while on a phone call. What's more, Apple has a new camera button on some of its phones (the pro 16 models), so it's definitely possible that she accidentally clicked it.

One wrote, "Tested this LIVE. Debunked: The camera app still functions normally when in a call, but when you put the phone to your ear it goes to black just the way it did in this clip. Hope this helps." Another wrote, "She hit the Camera Control button to launch the camera on accident (new feature on iPhone 16). You can tell she was actually in a call because the screen turns off when she brings it back to her face. The prox sensor is not active in the camera app if you aren't in a call."

Of course, another viewer took a screenshot of the phone and it didn't show a phone call at the top. So you be the judge.