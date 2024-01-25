Watch Jon Hamm Play a 'Toxic Cowboy' in Leslie Stevens' 'Blue Roses' Music Video

Jon Hamm is no stranger to playing a ladies man, as his character of Don Draper in "Mad Men" certainly had Casanova tendencies, and he embodies a similar character in Leslie Stevens' music video for "Blue Roses."

The music video finds the "Fargo" star playing the role of what some may deem a "Cowboy Casanova," and it opens with him chatting with Stevens in a bar. However, his attention soon lands on another woman, and then a few more. Eventually, Hamm's character sits on a couch with a line of women that just keeps getting longer. Meanwhile, Stevens takes the stage and sings her delicate heartbreak song straight to him.

"All I get from you are Blue Roses," she sings in the chorus.

When the two meet again, Hamm's aloof character hands Stevens actual blue roses while continuing to chat with other women. Later in the video, he steals her literal spotlight by taking the stage and performing with her guitar. Although she seems to temporarily forgive him, Stevens' character soon realizes her love interest isn't going to change, and she rejects his final "blue rose."

"I love a music video, and when it's for a good song it's even better" Hamm shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I've been a fan of her music for a long time. I've followed along with her incredible career so far. She's a very talented person and always has been."

Stevens, who notes that Hamm once taught acting at her high school, says Hamm was the ""dream actor to play this toxic cowboy."

"He's as charismatic as he is kind, and he just seems to be able to create and add so much dimension to his character on the spot," she says. "So, that on-set magic was really present and by the end of the day I could feel that I had just been smiling all day long. He's so talented and we were so lucky to have him be a part of it."

Stevens will release her third solo album, a self-titled project, on Feb. 23.