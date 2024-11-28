Watch: Jelly Roll And Snoop Dogg Join Forces For Tom Petty-Inspired "Mary Jane's Last Dance"

Jelly Roll mentioned previously that he was working with Snoop Dogg on a single in the rapper's next album, although no one was expecting him to debut it on stage with the D-O-double-G himself.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The country singer was performing in his hometown of Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. It was the final U.S. performance of his Beautifully Broken Tour, so he made sure to go out with a bang. Of all the guests that appeared, however, one stood out the most.

To really amp up Snoop's entry, Jelly Roll started playing "Still D.R.E," saying it's one of his favorite rap songs. However, he added that there's no way he could rap the song as long as Snoop Dogg is around. The legendary rapper then entered, performing the song.

With Snoop on the stage, it was the perfect moment to debut a single they'd worked on together. Snoop Dogg has an upcoming album that's to be released on December 13, produced by Dr. Dre. "Snoop Dogg, I know this is a lot to ask of you, but can we debut our song here in my hometown right now?" Jelly Roll asked.

And together, they sang the Tom Petty-inspired song.

Jelly Roll and Snoop Dogg's New Single Revealed

"Mary Jane's Last Dance" is the title of the track, as it tips the biggest hat to Tom Petty's song of the same name.

As Snoop hit the rap, Jelly Roll sang the chorus.

The country star spoke on the Bootleg Kev Podcast last month, and mentioned that he'd be doing a single with Snoop Dogg. No details were given, other than he thoroughly enjoyed working on it. Now, we finally get the new song and a taste of what's to come in the upcoming album.

Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll is not a combination I never saw coming. They make a pretty good team, however, and serve the song well. I'm looking forward to the studio cut, and the album as a whole.