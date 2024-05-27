WATCH: Jamey Johnson Performs '21 Guns' To Honor Fallen Military Members At Memorial Day Concert

Jamey Johnson, a former U.S. Marine Corps member himself, recently performed "21 Guns" at PBS' Memorial Day concert. The concert already brought a deluge of tears with Gary LeVox's rendition of "Bless the Broken Road" earlier. Now, it's Johnson's turn to uplift our spirits and remind us of the determination and strength that Memorial Day brings. Below, you can watch the performance for yourself! (You should know the game by now — click in and it'll take you right to Johnson's performance!)

The stage is decked out in true patriotic colors, and at the end, the crowd applauds Johnson's captivating performance. It's easy to become lost in the usual trappings of Memorial Day (and to an equal extent, Veterans Day). People already have it hard enough on a day-to-day basis, trying to survive and making sure they do what they have to do. But Johnson's heartfelt Memorial Day ode to those fallen soldiers serves as a stark reminder it's not just the living we should be honoring. Our past is as important as our present and future, after all.

People Pay Their Respects Following Jamey Johnson's Memorial Day Performance

"My son left for Army Basic Training Sept 11th 2023 at Fort Moore, he is now stationed at Fort Myer. I am looking forward to visiting D.C. and Arlington National Cemetery. Thank you to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and those who have served and are currently serving to defend this great country," one YouTube user states. It's crucial to remember many sacrifices were made to give us the chance to live in (relative) peace and stability.

"To all of us who have, though few, 'selflessly' served and especially those who sacrificed all, no doubt including PoWs. I honor and remember you. The best way to honor those is to live free with honor and dignity. Not confusing freedom from independence, we honor you," another user proudly says.

Wherever you are, whoever you are, take a few minutes of your time to honor someone close to you who gave everything they could to give you the space to make a genuine effort in the world.