Watch Insane Moment Liquor Store Owner Pulls Gun After Getting Attacked By Mob

With no context as to what state this story happened in, I guarantee most people would've guessed "California." Our setting takes us to the Golden Hours Liquor store in Oakland. A liquor store worker is surrounded by over a dozen bicyclists, who start threatening him. Things escalate, and the mob descends on the guy. However, what they didn't count on was the dude carrying that thang on him! See for yourself!

???LIQUOR STORE EMPLOYEE PULLS GUN ON MOB IN OAKLAND A California liquor store employee drew a pistol on a mob after they surrounded him outside Golden Hours Liquor on International Boulevard in Oakland on Saturday. The incident began around 4 pm when the employee, after being… pic.twitter.com/lgP5duOrg9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 27, 2024

I could sit here and run a play-by-play of the ensuing chaos, but that wouldn't be any fun. As you can see, the instant that gun comes out, the mob seems to lose their nerve! Go figure! Homeboy brought the Ultimate Equalizer! What, you think you can just jump people without them having the means to defend themselves? Nonsense.

Now, sadly, our "having fun with the comments" section will be more selective than usual. Unfortunately, there are many, uh... regrettable takes out there. But, as always, I have your back!

"'Over a few sodas' get tf out of here with that headline narrative. This mob played FA but didn't want the FO," one Instagram user said. I have to agree — you can't expect your clothes to be clean if you're going to play dirty!

"Most are tough guys when it comes to the nature of the jumping frenzy but when that hammer comes out nobody wants to stay and play. Great restrain on that victims part." To the guy's credit, he did just brandish the gun and controlled himself from using it. Whether he would've been justified or not in letting that thang sing is up to the reader's discretion!

"Careful taking sucker punches. Them old heads built different," another user chimes in. I mean, it's hard to verify the age of the dude in such a chaotic clip. But I feel like the lesson here is: "If you ain't got the stamina, don't run the race." Leave people alone! You never know who could have a gun! Truthfully, you might mess around with a person and they could be a serial killer!