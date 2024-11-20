Watch: Huge Brawl Breaks Out Over Walmart TVs

Americans will fight over the sale of anything be it TV or toilet roll. Really, Walmart should be employing security whenever they put TVs on sale in preparation for the inevitable violence that will erupt.

A Walmart in Mexico was the arena for the latest crazed outbreak of frothing shoppers. The video shows tens of people squabbling over Discounted TVs in their local Walmart. Some people have no shame.

Shoppers can be seen clambering for the cardboard boxes, more obsessed with their purchase than the health of their fellow man. Like rats, they swarm over the TVs, desperate to be the one to claim the limited amount of stock.

People can be seen to be thrown from the crowd, pulled by others in a desperate bid for discount electronics. Screams can be heard as it turns into an every-man-for-himself brawl. One man pulls another to the ground by his t-shirt. throwing him from the scrum for the Walmart TVs.

People Come To Blows Over Walmart TVs

There are a few good reasons to punch someone in the mouth, but Walmart bargain TVs are none of them. However, after one man is pulled to the ground, he decides that the tensions are high enough for him to retaliate with more violence.

TVs forgotten, it's time to take things to the next level for this one man. He returns to the frey, seeking out the grey-suited man who wronged him. He quickly squares up, and the suited TV hopeful matches him. In seconds, they're locked into a flurry of badly thrown punches and T-Shirt pulling.

The baying crowds step back briefly. Their consumerism-glazed eyes snap back into reality for a brief moment as their trancelike crawl is disturbed by the fight. Walmart TVs temporarily forgotten, the crowd backs off, still edging around the warring men in a last-ditch effort to bag the electronics.

Tiny women can be seen, still struggling with their enormous cardboard boxes as the fight jostles them. They claimed their prize and a bit of blood isn't going to take that away.

The fight doesn't last long. After a few blows are traded, the two men remember why they're there and snap back to their main objective. Once again they contribute their bodies to the crush, pushing toward the altar of Walmart sacrifice, desperate to taste the offerings of their capitalist overloads. Violence is forgotten, and their hypnotism returns.