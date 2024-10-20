WATCH: Donald Trump Works Shift At McDonald's, Manning Drive-Thru And Fryer

Donald Trump kept his word about McDonald's. The former president stopped in at McDonald's in Pennsylvania to work the drive-thru and fryer. Just check out the video below of Trump at work.

He said, "I'm going for a job right now at McDonald's," before adding, "I really wanted to do this all my life."

Many see this as the ultimate troll move by Trump against political rival Kamala Harris.

NEW: Donald Trump works the drive thru at McDonalds after working the fryer.



Trump picked up a shift at McDonalds as Harris claims she used to work at the fast food joint. pic.twitter.com/xg6z7VUMsD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2024

Harris claimed that she worked at McDonald's in college, running the register and making fries while attending Howard University. However, Trump claims that Harris is lying and that she never worked at McDonald's. It's something he repeated at a recent rally saying Harris "lied about working at McDonald's."

Trump Makes McDonald's Stop

"That's like not a big thing, but can I be honest with you, it's terrible," he said.

The Harris campaign has fired back at Trump over his fixation on McDonald's.

"When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie," Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams said Sunday. "He can't understand what it's like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it."

Harris also previously pushed back against Trump's claim that she lied. She said that she worked their as a student.

"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family," she said. "I worked there as a student."

Harris also said: "I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs."

Meanwhile, Trump's senior campaign adviser Jason Miller says Trump is stopping in so that he'll have done more work at McDonald's than Harris.

"Since Kamala Harris has not, President Trump by the end of tomorrow will have worked at McDonald's. He'll have done fries more than Kamala Harris ever has," Miller said. "I think it shows he connects with hard-working Americans."