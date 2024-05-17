Watch: Daughter Tries To Explain What She Does At Her Family's Steel Mill To Her Boss/Father's Amusement

Come on, the role of "Office Administrator" is ambiguous anyway. TikTok came through with the wholesome content I believe we all need to calm down from the ACM Awards show! Here, we have a simple case of a comedic genius in her element. All her dad wants to do is eat his salad in peace.

Basically, she works at the family's "structural steel" company. When tasked to explain what her day-to-day responsibilities are, we get gems such as "growing up, at a very young age, I knew I wanted to work here. I've always had a big passion for structural steel." The dad breaks, of course. How can you not? It's hard to maintain your professionalism when your employee spouts such nonsense!

To be fair, though, that's no different than when you're interviewing for a job and you're asked, "Why do you want to work here?" You can't say, "I need money to live." Apparently, the truth is a no-no. Personally, if I were interviewing people for a position and got such a candid answer, I'd be more inclined to hire them! Wouldn't you want a brutally honest employee working for you?

The Generational Gap Is Real On TikTok As A Daughter Details Her Day-To-Day To The Delight Of Her Boss Father

When discussing her level of involvement with the construction side of the business, Julia had the perfect answer. "I'm really involved in all that stuff. A lot of the drawings go to me. So, the guys will ask me my opinion on a lot of the jobs," she clarifies. Dad busts out laughing again.

I wish I could craft a fun answer like that! Typically, on the rare chance I'm asked what I do for a living and I say, "Oh, I'm a writer/editor," the day-to-day explanation is drearily stale. "Oh, you know, I... write stuff. That's it." I could spruce it up a bit. But as a writer, you burn all your creative energy, you know, writing. I could add some fun bells and whistles for you.

But why would I do any of that when I can trick you into reading an article about a viral TikTok that doesn't need much of an explanation?