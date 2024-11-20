Watch Chilling Moment Ohio House Explodes, Killing Two People

Doorbell cameras have been as big a revelation to news journalism as the invention of the mobile phone camera. This Ohio resident's door cam captures the moment their neighbor's house explodes, killing two and injuring one.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Seemingly out of nowhere, a house across the street from this door cam turns into a cloud of smoke. Debris rains down from the Ohio house as it explodes with an enormous boom. More footage shows material from the house raining down around the neighbor's yard.

The enormous explosion rocked Bethel, a small town southeast of Cincinnati at 8.44 a.m. Residents were woken by the enormous blast when the house exploded, rattling windows across town. Stephanie Young, a local resident told news outlets "You could feel it, it was louder than any boom I've ever heard. This was undeniably loud."

A doorbell camera caught the moment a house exploded in Bethel, Ohio this morning. 2 people were killed.



pic.twitter.com/dqBW2RmFg9 — Crime With Bobby (@CrimeWithBobby) November 19, 2024

The cause of the Ohio house explosion is still unclear. There are numerous reasons a house could explode like this. It has been reported that the house used propane rather than gas for fuel. This could be the cause. The Ohio house set alight shortly after it exploded.

People Are Worried About The Cause Of The House Explosion

Many people are wondering why the Ohio house explodes like this without reason. It is a real worry for many as it comes seemingly without warning. It is often fatal, not just for the residents, but also for neighbors. Many have weighed in on the problem online.

One user asks if it was an EV explosion. This would be incredibly unlikely seeing the size of it. However, another X user answers him with a completely unconfirmed report. He corrects them. "No, a furnace explosion. The owner was trying to fix it and failed. He came running out with his hair on fire. According to the report." I don't think this report exists, although he makes a good point.

Another user asks why these houses in the NorthEast of the US have this problem. Clearly, this isn't the first time a house explodes without warning in this area. A user weighs in with their insight stating "In the Northeast? It's usually a Boiler explosion during the winter time; malfunctions or over-pressurized. The boilers are located in the basements. If it's not the boilers, somebody's cooking Meth." They may be right on the latter part.