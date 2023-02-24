Carrie Underwood has finally met her vocal match, and these puppies can sure hit those high notes. The country superstar took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to show off a pair of shiny latex leggings, and the ensuing squeak-a-thon had the singer in stitches.



In a video taken from her enviable walk-in closet (yes, the one with the washer and dryer in it!), Underwood models her new "noisy britches," which squeak with each step she takes. "So I bought this super cute pair of patent leather leggings to wear," the singer says in the video. "Thought they'd be cute for something. There's just one problem when you walk."



https://www.instagram.com/p/CpBHQRBjGgj/



Underwood then demonstrates with some light choreo, jogging in place as the latex leggings squeak mercilessly. "Doesn't really sound great," she giggles.



Pairing the over-the-top pants with a slouchy black hoodie and messy bun, Underwood's look was off-duty mom on the top, party on the bottom. Fans had a field day joking about the leggings in the comments, with one user writing, "Sounding like a bag of Doritos." Another commenter made an apt comparison: "Sounds like you're taping up a box. 😂"



Yet another downside to the noisy getup: It's impossible to be stealthy when your squeaky pants announce your arrival. "Those britches are snitches!!! They tell on you everywhere you go! 😂😂😂💛," one clever fan commented.



But one influencer chimed in with a helpful hack, writing, "Carrrieeee put some oil (I've even used olive oil) right where it's hitting and it'll be gone 😍."



Turns out the secret to achieving that liquid-legging look without all the fuss is right in your own kitchen. But, hey. If you can't get your latex to quiet down, you're not alone. Even Carrie, the woman who figured out how to fit a washer and dryer in her closet, couldn't rock PVC without some, uh, complications.