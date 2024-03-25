Watch: Carly Pearce Dedicates Moving Performance of "Every Little Thing" to Riley Strain

It's been a long and difficult couple of weeks for both Nashville and Missouri. Authorities found missing 22-year-old Riley Strain's body after a lengthy search. Playing a show in Missouri, singer Carly Pearce dedicated a moving performance to Strain and his family.

Pearce wanted her fans in the state to know that she and Nashville were thinking of them and their loss. She said, "I do not feel like I can live in Nashville and be in the state of Missouri tonight and not say that we love you Riley Strain. I just wanna say that I'm thinking of his family and I'm thinking of his friends and anybody that knows him in this room that knows him and I wanna dedicate this to them."

Pearce then launched into a moving take of "Every Little Thing," singing, "Every little thing / I remember every little thing/ The high, the hurt, the shine, the sting / Every little thing/ I remember every little thing / I'm haunted by the memories of Every little thing." Taken in light of Strain's death, the song becomes a powerful tribute to his memory.

@a.dorableee The wonderful Carly Pearce made tribute to Mizzou student Riley Strain at the show in St. louis tonight. She is truly such a wonderful person inside and out i love her so much ? ? original sound - Inmanshannon

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute to Riley Strain

Several fans went online to thank Pearce for the tribute. One wrote, "This is so honorable of you Carly!" Another commented, "She's a class act!" Another wrote, "That's so sweet that you did this! It's so sad what happened to him. Prayers for his family"

One person wrote, "You are the most gracious, thoughtful and the most beautiful woman in the world. Was so thoughtful and kind that you dedicated a song to Reily's family. Love you Carly."

Pearce's tribute follows one made by businesses in Nashville, which chose to light up green to honor Strain and his memory. Green was his favorite color. Strain's family also wore green in his honor.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," his stepfather Chris Whiteid said. "To the people of Nashville, I can't thank you enough for the support, the love, the encouragement that you've shown...in some of our darkest hours. The hugs, the prayers, the offers. I can't say it enough. Thank you."

Strain's mother, Michelle Whiteid, thanked everyone for their help. "I just want to reiterate how thankful we are for everyone and how much we appreciate everyone's support and love and prayers because we feel them. We've felt every one of them," she said. "I just ask that you mamas out there hug your babies tight tonight, please. Please for me."