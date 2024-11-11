Watch 'American Idol' Judges Surprise Fans At NFL Game And Also Spoil A Big Moment From Upcoming Season

Turns out the judges like to get out too. Just recently the Season 23 'American Idol' judges decided to surprise fans at an NFL game. Not only did they surprise fans with their appearance, but also with some special news that may have spoiled a big moment from the upcoming season.

Videos by Wide Open Country

'American Idol' Judges Surprise Fans At NFL Game

While the new season doesn't premiere until next year, that didn't stop the judges from surprising fans with some sneak peeks at next years season. Over this past weekend the 'American Idol' judges decided to surprise fans by showing up to an NFL game.

Not only did they just show up, they "presented a contestant with a Platinum Ticket." The judges were down on the field and told the fans that they were introducing an incredible singer to them.

After the singer's incredible performance Ryan Seacrest and the 'American Idol' judges had another surprise for NFL fans. Seacrest told the singer, "the judges thought that was worth a Golden Ticket upgrade." He is then handed a giant platinum ticket and tells the woman, "you are now a Platinum Ticket winner!"

In past seasons of 'American Idol' the Platinum Ticket has allowed contestants to skip part of the Hollywood Week of the show. Making this a ticket that everyone wants to have in their possession. While a premiere date has not yet been announced for the new season NFL fans, and fans around the world, now have this new tidbit of information.

The Platinum Ticket is back and we now know who gets one. Although many fans were excited by this news, some were slightly irritated. Arguing that this now "big moment" from the upcoming season has been spoiled. However, I am sure that the 'American Idol' judges have many more tricks up their sleeves.