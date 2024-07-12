Watch A 16-Year-Old Teen Run For His Life From A Massive Herd Of Escaped Cows

One poor teenager was observed sprinting for his life, followed by a massive herd of cows. When I tell you this clip has to be seen to be believed, I genuinely mean it. No clickbait, no nonsense. Promise.

Honestly? I have no idea where to begin. I'm nearly speechless. Here's some insider baseball for you: when my boss sent me this clip, he did so with zero context. Purposefully. I refused to read the caption — I just clicked into it. Y'all won't have quite the "blind" experience I did, but I still hope the clip affects you as it did me.

The boy was bookin' it. I didn't know what he was running from. If you're running that fast with that kind of panic in your eyes, I'd have to assume a serial killer is two paces behind you. When those cows came barreling around the corner? I lost it. Granted, I'd also run from them, aggressive or not. But the visual of all those cows running down the street broke me.

A Teenager Sprints From A Herd Of Escaped Cows

"To be fair, ain't cows one of the most dangerous animals in the UK?" one TikTok user reminds us. Yeah! They're nothing to take lightly! It's all fun and games when you see one at a farm or petting zoo or something. But it's important to note that cows are huge. The average cow, more than likely, is as tall as you are — if not bigger! If all of that is running straight at you, you're justified in being terrified!

And that's one cow. Here? We're talking 45 huge bovines that escaped from somewhere. Zoo? Farm? Cow prison? We never get proper clarification, which is somehow even more terrifying!

"I was gonna be firing up the braai if this happened near me." Everyone loves being an internet tough guy. "I'm so cool, I'd wrestle every single cow to the ground, cook them, and end world hunger!"

Me, I'm a simple, honest man. You darn right I'd run. I'd scream, I'd curse, and my only hope would be that nobody's there to record me for the internet to laugh at for months afterward!