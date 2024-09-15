Was Trump Targeted In Another Assassination Attempt? Reports Surface

All this feels a bit familiar, doesn't it? Concerned citizens are wondering if Donald Trump was at the center of another assassination attempt. Reports surfaced about gunfire in the vicinity of the former president.

While reports initially said to the contrary, reporters are now saying someone targeted the former president. He was on the green at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. Reporters at CNN confirmed that the former president was targeted.

@KristenhCNN and also @JohnMillerCNN wrote, "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter."

This comes after initial reports painted a much different picture. Initial reports also claim that the gunfire was from outside of the golf range.

"Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said," the New York Post reported. "Sources said that Trump was never in danger and that the shooting happened in an area outside the club that is known for high crime."

Donald Trump Incident

The outlet later updated their info saying Secret Service confronted a suspicious individual. We don't know if this was inside the club or not. They said that an agent believed the individual had a gun and opened fire. Either way, the Secret Service moved the former president to a safe location out of caution.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," a campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr also commented on the incident.

He wrote, "Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended."

The White House also issued a statement about the incident. "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."