Former Truck Driver Connected To Three Cold Case Murders

This sounds like something straight out of Law & Order. Per Fox News, a man who used to be a truck driver is linked to three cold cases. Three homicides of three women happened in California back in 1977.

DNA connected Warren Luther Alexander, 73, to the strangulations of Lorraine Rodriguez, 21, Kimberly Fritz, 18, and also Velvet Sanchez, 31.

"While believing these three crimes were indeed connected, leads ran cold, and detectives were unable to identify who was responsible for these horrific murders," according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

There could be additional victims killed by this man.

What finally cracked these three crimes open and led law enforcement to Alexander? Here's the story!

How Did The Victims Cross Warren Alexander's Path?

Authorities Say He Used Them For 'Commercial Sex'

Nasarenko provided details about these troubling, long-dormant cases. Per USA TODAY, he said that Alexander encountered them for the purpose of "commercial sex."

DNA Played A Key Role In Pinpointing Warren Alexander As the Murder Suspect

DNA Had Been Collected At Each Crime Scene In Ventura County

A year and a half ago, in February 2023, "the Ventura County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit and Oxnard and Port Hueneme police departments" began taking a fresh look at these cases. They took place in various locations in Ventura County.

Improvements in DNA technology, according to DA Nasarenko, plus "a match with Alexander's DNA profile through a national database in 2023" broke these cases open. It led to Alexander's apprehension.

There Is A Possible Fourth Victim Of Warren Alexander

Investigators Are Studying Another Woman's Death In 1975

Cassandra Lee Miller was murdered on October 1, 1975, in Port Hueneme. That is the same community where Kimberly Fritz died. "We are continuing to investigate whether that 1975 case is connected with the 1977 murders," commented DA Nasarenko.

As Far Back As 1978, There Was Suspicion That Warren Alexander Was Involved

The Coroner-Medical Examiner Back Then Felt That All The Murders Were The Work Of The Same Person Except For One Of Them

Dr. Robert Kornblum said decades ago that, "In my opinion, they're all by the same person except the last one," which was Lorraine Rodriguez.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now reportedly working alongside the FBI. They are also checking into whether more crimes can be tied to Warren Alexander.

According to USA TODAY, "Alexander was extradited to California from North Carolina where he was being held on separate cold-case murder charges."