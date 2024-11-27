Warrant Issued For Rising Country Star After He Made Appearance At CMAs

The CMAs may have come and gone for another year. But the drama around this year's ceremony is extending out past the big day. Authorities are searching for a rising country star after he made an appearance at the CMAs that he wasn't supposed to.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Aust Tanner heralds from Orange Beach, Alabama. He's a rising country star that just debuted his single "All We Need" in March of this year. However, he's also the president of ATA Loss Consulting, an insurance claims consulting agency.

Earlier this year, authorities busted him for insurance fraud, charging him with first degree insurance fraud, theft of property, and attempted theft. They released on a $20,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear at a deposition on Thursday, November 21st.

However, Tanner's attorney got the deposition rescheduled on November 20th. the attorney claimed it was due to the complexities of the upcoming trial. Additionally, according to his bond, Tanner is not allowed to leave the state without permission.

Country Star Faces Jail Time Over CMAs

So it paints a curious picture on why Tanner thought he could go to Nashville to the CMAs. The country singer posted about the trip on his socials.

He wrote, "Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards. This moment marked a dream come true! Having my beautiful wife, Skyla, by my side made it even more special. She absolutely stole the show...

To everyone who has supported my music and believed in this dream your encouragement has brought me to this unforgettable moment. Here's to country music and the stories that bring us all together"

Authorities soon caught wind of the trip and filed a warrant for his arrest, revoking his bond. He will be held without bond until December 4 when his hearing is.

The court wrote, "Under Alabama Rule of Criminal Procedure, it is a mandatory condition of bond that the defendant not depart the state without leave of court. [Tanner] did not seek permission to travel to the state of Tennessee. And so has intentionally violated a mandatory condition of his bond...

Given that the defendant was well versed in the travel conditions of his bond. And given his public disregard for those restrictions, the state seeks to revoke his bond."