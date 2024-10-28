Want Festivity On A Budget? Here Are My 7 Favorite Easy DIY Halloween Decorations

Are you worried that the only thing that is spooky this year is how little money is in your wallet? Don't worry, being festive doesn't have to be expensive. Even if you are on a budget, you can have a beautifully decorated home this Halloween season. Here are my 7 favorite easy, DIY Halloween decorations.

Videos by Wide Open Country

1.) The CheeseCloth Ghost

If you are looking for an adorable happy haunt to sit on your counter tops this spooky season this is it. This easy, DIY Halloween decoration takes just a few simple ingredients, and a few minutes to make. All you need is some cheesecloth, glue, black felt, scissors, balloons, and pipe cleaners with duct tape. 5 minute crafts shares a super easy tutorial on their Instagram on how to create this adorable and simple ghost.

2.) Spooky Eyes

You know what every home has a lot of...toilet paper rolls! Next time someone fishes a roll do not throw it out! Save up a handful of rolls and cut out some eye shapes from them. Then grab some glow sticks and place on inside of each roll. Hide those glowing rolls in your bushes, trees, and other fun locations and you know have a simple yet spooky pair of glowing eyes.

3.)DIY Candles

Want the ambiance that candles give you without spending tons of money on real candles! Luckily there is an easy DIY Halloween decorations hack! Head over to Amazon and buy some pool noodles. That's right you heard me correctly, pool noodles. Cut your noodle into various lengths, try to have multiples of the same size. Then push in the hole to make it deeper and place a fake tea light inside. From there, take a hot glue gun and go along the top of the cut noodle, to make it look like dripping wax. Spray paint the whole thing the color of your choice and turn on your tea light! There you go, candles on a budget.

4.) Mummy Mason Jars

Shutterstock Photo by Olya Detry

Grab some cheesecloth again, it is time to make some mummies! All you need is cheesecloth, some modge podge, a mason jar, tea light, and some googly eyes. Most of, if not all of this, can be purchased at the dollar story. Brush some modge podge on your jar and stick the cheesecloth to it. Once it dries, add your googly eyes on top and place a tea light inside of the jar. Now you have your very own mummy jar.

5.) Monster Door

You don't need all the fancy gadgets to have an incredible Halloween front porch this year. All you need are some pumpkins and a monster door. This is one of those easy, DIY Halloween decorations that is fun for the kids too! Just pick a theme together, grab some poster board, scissors and command strips and you are all set to go! Whether you pick Dracula, Frankenstein, a ghost, or your own made-up monster. Your monster door is sure to impress the whole neighbor hood, all while staying in budget.

6.) Homemade Bubbling Cauldron

I know this one sounds hard, but I promise it is not as bad as it looks. Go to your Dollar Tree and grab a cauldron. While you are there also grab some clear, plastic Christmas ornaments. Yes I did mean to say Christmas, don't worry I know what season we are in. You also want to grab a cheap pack of battery operated, twinkling lights. You want to line your cauldron on the inside with those twinkling lights. Then you will want to hot glue a bunch of your balls together to look like bubbles. You can make as many or as little as you like but the goal is to have it look as if it is spilling over the edge.

7.) Puking Pumpkin

Shutterstock image by Wollertz

How about a decorative item that you can also eat? The puking pumpkin is an incredibly easy DIY Halloween decoration. All you need to do is buy a pumpkin and the ingredients to make guacamole. Carve a face into your pumpkin. Be sure the mouth is really big because you will make your guacamole and place it on the edge and in front of your pumpkin's mouth. Now you have your very own puking pumpkin which is sure to spook your guests.

Easy DIY Halloween Decorations: How To Find Them

These are just my favorite easy DIY Halloween decorations, but there are plenty more. Many of them are also great if you are on a tight budget. If you want more inspiration but do not know where to go, try checking out social media. I get a lot of inspiration from Instagram and Pinterest. TikTok also has a lot of great video tutorials.

Also, when in doubt a trusty Google search is sure to bring up some great results. Have you tried any of these easy DIY Halloween Decorations?