We all know what Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, did for country music, but what would country music be without the Queen of Rockabilly? Without Wanda Jackson's contributions as a vocalist and guitarist, country music and rock 'n' roll just wouldn't be the same.

To celebrate this Maud, Oklahoma native, American treasure and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who's been cranking out Top 10 country hits since 1955, here are some of Jackson's very best songs.

15. "Fujiyama Mama"

Rockabilly isn't just loved in the United States. "Fujiyama Mama" hit number one in Japan, too. The song was so popular there that Jackson ended up touring Japan in 1959.

14. "Funnel of Love"

Written by Charlie McCoy, "Funnel of Love" was recorded in 1960 as the b-side to Jackson's "Right or Wrong."

13. "In the Middle of a Heartache"

Written by Jackson, Laurie Christenson and Pat Franzese, "In the Middle of a Heartache" hit No. 6 on the charts in 1962.

12. "Right or Wrong"

This Jackson-penned song got as high as No. 9 on the charts.

11. "Tears Will be the Chaser for Your Wine"

This might be the greatest title for a song about sadness ever.

10. "Shakin' All Over"

Jackson recorded "Shakin' All Over," originally recorded by Johnny Kidd and the Pirates, for her 2011 album The Party Ain't Over, on which she collaborated with Jack White.

White wasn't the only artist Jackson inspired involved in her 21st century output. Justin Townes Earle produced her 2012 album Unfinished Business.

9. "You Can't Have My Love"

Recorded with Hank Thompson's Brazos Valley Boys for Capitol Records, this was one of Jackson's first hits.

8. "There's a Party Goin' On"

Fun Fact: Wanda Jackson called her backup band The Party Timers. She liked to party.

7. "Hard-Headed Woman"

Originally recorded by Presley, Jackson recorded this rock and roll classic for her 1961 album There's a Party Going On.

6. "The Box it Came In"

Recorded in 1966, this song was a top 20 hit.

5. "Mean Mean Man"

Jackson's rocking lament about a man who's always late and never kisses her goodnight is a rockabilly classic.

4. "A Woman Lives for Love"

This song garnered Jackson a Grammy nomination.

3. "Fancy Satin Pillows"

Jackson's 1970 song "Fancy Satin Pillows" was a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

2. "I Gotta Know"

This song peaked at No. 15 when Jackson was barely out of high school at just 19 years old.

1. "Let's Have a Party"

If you're looking to get lit, 1950s Nashville style, start the party with this banger.

For more on Jackson's legendary career, check out her autobiography, Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl's Journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Honorable mentions: "Honey Bop," "Hot Dog! That Made Him Mad," "Thunder on the Mountain," "My Big Iron Skillet," "My Baby Walked Right Out on Me," "Tore Down," "Slippin," "Silver Threads and Golden Needles" and Billy Gray duet "You Can't Have My Love"

This story previously ran on Oct. 1, 2019.

