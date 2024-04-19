Walmart Is Rolling Back Self-Checkout Lanes, Returning To Traditional Cashiers At Select Locations

Walmart is reconsidering self-checkout or at least reevaluating it. The super chain announced it's going back to traditional cashiers at select locations. Select stores in Ohio, Missouri, and South Carolina are ditching self-checkout as an option.

While its not necessarily a sign of things to come, Walmart is keen on testing out a traditional model of checking out. Should it prove to be successful then who knows what the future holds for the retailer nationally? Walmart spokesperson Briand Little told USA Today it is part of Walmart's "announced plans for additional investments and improvements to stores across the country."

Walmart decided to make the move based on both feedback from customers as well as larger shopping trends. It's just the latest shakeup with the store looking to cut down on potential shoplifting.

"The decision was based on several factors, including feedback from associates and customers, shopping patterns and business needs in this area," Little added. "We believe the change will improve the in-store shopping experience and give our associates the chance to provide more personalized and efficient service."

So far, Walmart hasn't announced any plans to remove self-checkout lanes from stores nationwide. However, a representative for the company said they're constantly looking for new ways to change up and improve their stores. "Our managers look for ways to innovate within their stores and pay close attention to customer feedback on where they can better meet their needs," company spokesperson Joe Pennington previously said. "There are no current plans for self-checkout removals nationwide."

Walmart And Chains Crack Down On Self-Checkout

Walmart isn't the only one making the change to its self-checkout lanes. Target and Dollar General are also changing up their self-checkout lanes and the way that they worked. Both began limiting how many items can be purchased at self-checkout. In Dollar General's case, the CEO Todd Vasos announced the chain was removing self-checkout from more than 300 stores. Dollar Store specifically targeted stores where the most shoplifting occurred. Additionally, you can only use self-checkout for five items or less at the chain.

Meanwhile, Target announced that its limiting its self-checkout to 10 items or less. The chain encouraged customers with large shopping cart full of groceries to go to a traditional lane. Overall, it seems these chains are taking a step back from the direction of self-checkout. While it may inconvenience some who prefer the speediness of it, it should create more jobs for people as well.