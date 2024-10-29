Walmart Employees Say It's Impossible To Lock Yourself In Walk-In Oven, So How Did A 19-Year-Old Employee Die?

As further evidence is revealed about the tragic incident of a Walmart employee locked inside a walk-in oven and killed, it is looking much less like an accident. In several insights on social media, Walmart employees are shedding light on how it could have happened.

After the 19-year-old woman was locked inside a walk-in oven, it was turned on. Horrendously, all that was recoverable was charred remains for her mother to find. The investigation was hesitant to conclude that it was a homicide. Yet, according to employees, it is impossible to lock yourself inside these vast bakery ovens.

A TikTok video shows an employee confidently pushing the oven door. Here she clearly demonstrates the emergency release and even closes herself in the oven. As the video shows, it is almost impossible for the walk-in oven door to swing closed on its own. Even if it does, the emergency unlock inside is completely manual, and quick to use.

For the death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur to have been an accident, a lot of safety systems would have had to fail. This would put Walmart entirely to blame for not maintaining their equipment. There would also be a problem with allowing untrained staff to use the walk-in oven.

More Walmart Staff Wade In On Walk-In Oven Lock

Reading through the comments of the TikTik video, many Walmart employees speak up about the chances that the lock failed in the walk-in oven. The opinions can be summed up with one comment, "As another Walmart bakery employee: something isn't right."

Another Walmart employee gives their opinion on the likelihood of the door of the walk-in oven being able to lock on its own. They say "I worked Walmart deli/ bakery almost 10 years. I have been telling everyone I know that the door cannot just close on its own. She better not get fired for showing truth!" There must be some explanation for how this tragedy happened.

As one final quote points out, "So it closed on its own, turned itself on, the emergency button was broken, and there was no cameras or no one around." The case is a suspicious one, but not an easy case to solve. Either way, whether it is a fault with Walmart's safety procedures or foul play, I hope the police can get to the bottom of it. Her family deserves closure on such a horrific incident.