Walmart Employee Hilariously Has No Idea Who Jelly Roll Is Despite Checking Out His CD

Jelly Roll has been making the rounds whilst on his Beautifully Broken Tour. As he tours, he shares videos of his antics when out and about. His most recent video, however, is a pretty funny one.

The former rapper is, let's say, distinguishable. His features and delightful demeanor make him stand out like a sore thumb. The fact that he's famous helps a little, too. However, a young Walmart employee he asked for help didn't seem to have any idea who he was.

The country singer walked into a Walmart to secure a CD of his new album, Beautifully Broken. "I love Walmart. They're all set up the same, like Waffle House. I know where everything's at," he begins the video in his usual amusing tone.

When he asks a clerk for help, however, he exclaims how it's "the best day of [his] life" when the employee clearly doesn't know who he is.

Jelly Roll Not Recognised Whilst Buying his CD

Jelly Roll walks into the Walmart and makes a bee-line for where the vinyls and CDs are. He says that he does that frequently to see if his albums are on the shelves.

When he gets there, however, he discovers they're all locked up. An employee happens to be around, so Jelly Roll gets his attention to unlock the display.

He asks the employee if he listens to country music, to which he responds, "I don't listen to them so much," whilst looking at the artist right in the eyes. To be fair, I think we'd know if he listens to country as no true country enjoyer would be able to look at Jelly Roll without batting an eye.

Jelly Roll then asks the employee if they have "any more of these," whilst showing his new album, "the artist is Jelly Roll," he adds and shoots a beaming smile to the camera.

The employee is unphased as he handles Jelly Roll's CDs right in front of him completely unaware. "This is the best day ever," he says to the camera.

He bought the last of the CDs and shook the employee's hand. He then left and purchased the goods.

Any Jelly Roll fan would be shaking in their boots to see such an interaction. It's always a good watch when someone has no idea who they have in front of them and treat them like an ordinary person.