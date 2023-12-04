A TV Drama Series About Walker Hayes' Life is On the Way

In 2021, the viral success of "Fancy Like" drastically changed the fortunes of Walker Hayes, who'd been working at a grocery store to support his family of eight. A fairly successful county singer-songwriter already, Hayes became a marquee name after a TikTok dance with his daughter Lela made his lighthearted pop-country gem an unlikely crossover smash.

Variety reported on Friday (Dec. 1) that Hayes' story of Christian faith and personal resolve will be adapted into a scripted TV drama series. Untitled Entertainment has acquired the life rights for Hayes and will executive produce the show alongside the singer.

"My wife Laney and I have had such a wild life and love story," Hayes shared in a statement. "We reflect all the time together, wondering how in the world we got here. The amount of brokenness versus beautiful lends itself to endless amounts of stories to explore. I can't think of an emotion we haven't felt together. We never could have imagined a company like Untitled would want to create a scripted drama about our life. Their willingness to welcome and include us in the process has been beyond encouraging."

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with a talent of such magnitude in Walker Hayes," Untitled's Laura Notarianni and Michael Rosenberg shared in a joint statement. "His powerful story is one that is inspirational, heartfelt and harrowing, showcasing the tenacity of the human spirit. An uplifting series like this is just what audiences need right now. Walker and Justin are the ideal creative pairing to dig into the truth of what it's like to get knocked down and get back up time and time again. To persevere, fight for their families and make their creative dreams come true."

Hayes has been candid over the years about how faith and family helped him conquer alcoholism and rise to the top of the country music space.