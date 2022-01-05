Walker Hayes Set to Release New Book, 'Glad You're Here'

It looks like Walker Hayes is now adding author to his title after announcing he is writing a new book, Glad You're Here. The title of the book comes from a line in his 2018 single, "Craig," which was inspired by his friend Craig Allen Cooper. The book will be published through Moody Publishing which is a nonprofit organization that publishes Christian books.

Hayes has heavily praised Cooper, who is a pastoral writer, throughout his career, saying he once gave up his own keys to his minivan to help the country singer and his family when they were struggling to make ends meet. The book is said to explore the friendship between the two, digging deeper into their own backstory of how they met and how they became neighbors.

Hayes will also talk about how he dove into his spirituality after battling alcoholism and the difficulties it caused with his family, especially his wife Laney. Throughout his difficult time, Hayes explained how Cooper, who he met at Redeeming Grace Church in Franklin, Tennessee, was always there to offer a shoulder to lean on when things were difficult.

"I bought the house next door to Craig," Hayes told Music Mayhem Magazine. "The book uncovers the details of our friendship, my testimony, us losing a baby, so I go in detail about losing Oakley and how the Lord has redeemed that. I also talk about my battle with alcoholism and how it's going. When I met Craig, I was an alcoholic, and now I will be six years sober in October."

The "You Broke Up With Me" singer continued, "So man, this book documents our life together and what an impact [Craig] and his family had on us and why, which is just because of Christ. The funny thing is when I wrote the song, 'Craig,' I did not say the name of Jesus because I would have denied him at that point in my life, I did not believe in Jesus. And while that saddens me, now he's all I want to sing about. And that's largely what the song is about, just through unlikely friends becoming neighbors."

The country music singer has come a long way from his struggles, quickly becoming a fan favorite in the country-pop world. He has been riding the No. 1 train with his chart-topping Grammy-nominated single, "Fancy Like," which took over 2021.

Hayes has yet to share the release date for the project, but he's had a busy start for 2022.

Hayes is set to release a new album Country Stuff the Album on Jan. 21 and will kick off the Fancy Like Tour on Jan. 27. The singer will also release his new song "Drinking Songs" on Friday, Jan. 7.

