Waffle House Worker Duets "Let It Go" With Adorable Little Girl

Sometimes, Waffle House can get a bad rap. Sure, people retell plenty of war stories, where fights break out over rude customers, drunks stumble in late at night. All while housing an All Star special. Still, at its best, Waffle House is a beacon of great customer service. This little girl and her mother can vouch for them.

Recently, Good Morning America shares a viral video that emerges of a little girl from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She gets up from her seat and starts singing the massive Frozen soundtrack song, 'Let it Go' while spinning and dancing around. As she prances around in her Roll Tide dance outfit, one of the Waffle House workers goes out of their way to support her. The worker serves as backup singer for the star of the show, beaming with joy.

Waffle House Worker Goes Above and Beyond for Little Girl

Moreover, Dr. Chelsea Wallace and her daughter frequent this particular Waffle House in Tuscaloosa. She vouches for the restaurant's merits as a friendly place where staff goes above and beyond. Additionally, kids can properly express themselves without any parental embarrassment. ""It's a place where kids can be a little bit noisy and it's not really frowned upon," Dr. Wallace expresses. "The staff truly is amazing. They greet our children by name. They make an effort to bring out coloring papers, crayons."

In addition, the breakfast diner shares a statement, cosigning the video and emphasizing that this video is an ideal display of what makes them such a great establishment. "It's something that happens at many Waffle Houses on a regular basis because it's part of what makes a Waffle House, a Waffle Home for so many of our customers," they say.

Leave any preconceived notions about Waffle House at the door and you'll find one of the best chain restaurants in the United States.