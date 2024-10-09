Waffle House Storm Center Photos Go Viral Amid Hurricane Milton

Photos of the Waffle House Storm Center helping FEMA with Hurricane Milton are not something people expected to see.

Many may already know about the Waffle House Index and their storm centers, but seeing them get to work to help FEMA during Hurricane Milton is an inherently amusing image, despite the severity of the situation.

Many may also be shocked to learn that Waffle House has indeed closed in Florida due to the hurricane. It truly is a devastating storm.

Waffle House Storm Center Helps FEMA Tackle Hurricane Milton

https://x.com/anothercohen/status/1843844655743688806

The Photos of the Waffle House Storm Center working with FEMA isn't surprising to those who know the history between the chain and extreme weather.

Waffle House has a solid reputation for remaining open during extreme weather and setting back up quickly. So reliable are they that the "Waffle House Index" was coined in 2011. The availability of Waffle House menus is a solid metric to determine how badly a storm has impacted an area. And hilariously, FEMA unofficially uses it to help their efforts.

So it's no wonder they also have a Storm Center with a team so brilliant that they're working with FEMA to organize the response to Hurricane Milton.

The photos display people hard at work studying meteorological reports and statistics. Hurricane Milton has closed the restaurants in Florida, so this is a natural next step for the vacant establishments.

Despite the images, commenters refuse to believe that the efforts to combat one of the most devastating storms is being conducted in a Waffle House of all places. Others are providing more insight to those who may be browsing the comments in disbelief.

Waffle House has provided valuable services to FEMA and Florida through its equipment, teams, and know-how. It is a little surreal that a food chain is playing a real, major role into the disaster response. Although I'm sure those affected will take any help they can get.