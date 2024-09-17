Waffle House Employee Shot By Angry Customer Over Food

An 18-year-old Waffle House employee was fatally shot in North Carolina. Per PEOPLE, Florwer Carlin Lizano is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Burlie Dawson Locklear III. Additionally, Lizano is receiving charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Waffle House. They arrived, helping Locklear as best as they could. By the time Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, he was pronounced dead. The Laurinburg Police Department would address the tragedy in a statement on their Facebook page.

"Investigation has revealed that the suspect came to the business and ordered food. While the food was being prepared, the suspect became more agitated and verbally abusive toward the employees. Once the food was provided to the suspect, the suspect walked toward [his car], turned and fired two shots in the direction of the business."

18-Year-Old Waffle House Employee Dies By Gunshot Wound

"We're still continuing the search for Lizano," said Lieutenant Detective Jeremy White. "We encourage the public to keep coming forward with any information of the whereabouts of Lizano or sightings of Lizano." Lizano had been previously sentenced in a federal court for possessing a firearm. He was also arrested "after he was found asleep in a parked car with a loaded firearm in his belt."

Locklear's family spoke about Locklear in an online obituary honoring his life. "In life, we meet all types of people, but we can say that Dawson was truly one of a kind. He was a jokester and a spirit lifter. No matter how you felt, he could make you laugh and smile. He loved his family and friends and loved them with everything he had," the obituary reads.

"Whether you saw him helping cook bloomin' onions or waiting your table at Waffle House he had that infectious smile. ... Our hearts are shattered but our love and memories will never be broken and neither will the love that he left behind." Until more details are disclosed, that's where the situation rests. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.