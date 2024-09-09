Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dies At 58

Waffle House CEO and President Walt Ehmer has died at the age of 58. The executive has long been part of the breakfast brand.

He got his start in 1992 at breakfast company, but he had something of a meteoric rise. In just 10 years time, he moved up to senior leadership. By 2002, he was president for the breakfast company. He quickly added CEO and chairman to his list of titles as well.

The board of directors for the breakfast company confirmed his passing. While they didn't reveal a cause of death, they did confirm that Ehmer suffered from a long illness.

"He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family," the statement said.

Ehmer was also a member of the board of trustees for the Atlanta Police Foundation. In a tribute to his legacy, the Atlanta mayor remembered his contributions to the food industry.

"His leadership, dedication, and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy," Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news release.

Waffle House CEO Dies

Additionally, Ehmer attended and graduated from Georgia Tech. He later served as the chair of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2013. He also played a role on the Georgia Tech Foundation Board and the Georgia Tech Advisory Board as well.

Following his passing, the school shared a tribute for Ehmer. They wrote, "Today we remember @wafflehouse CEO and Georgia Tech alum Walter Ehmer. After graduating from Tech in 1989, Ehmer began at Waffle House in 1992. He remained a dear friend to the Institute throughout his career."

Likewise, the Georgia Tech Alumni Association also wrote, "The Georgia Tech Alumni Association mourns the passing of Waffle House Chairman and dedicated Yellow Jacket Walt Ehmer, IE 89. Ehmer will be remembered for a lifetime of service, both to his alma mater and the broader community."

But it just wasn't those who knew Ehmer. Several others also wrote tributes. One wrote, "He did a great job with waffle house one of our favorite places to eat breakfast rest in peace." Yet another wrote, "Am so sorry to read this! Waffle House is an iconic symbol of the south. Praying for the families."