If you're a fan of Texas country music, you're a fan of singer/songwriter Wade Bowen. Bowen started his career in 2001 in the band West 84 with his buddy Matt Miller. In 2002, Bowen released his debut record Try Not To Listen and hit the road playing 250+ dates a year, the true red dirt way.

Let's take a look back at Wade Bowen's best songs!

"Saturday Night"

From his 2012 studio album, The Given, "Saturday Night" is the perfect honky-tonk song for fans to dance to.

"Mood Ring"

From the 2006 record Lost Hotel, you'll hear fans scream these lyrics back to Bowen when you see him live.

"You Had Me at My Best"

From Bowen's album If We Ever Make It Home, you can see Bowen tell the story behind the song on the Texas Music Scene. The song became the foundation of the entire record.

"A Battle Won"

Another hit from The Given, "A Battle Won," tells the intimate story of the ups and downs of a relationship.

"So Long 6th Street"

"So Long 6th Street" is from Bowen's Solid Ground record. You can hear Jack Ingram and Miranda Lambert singing harmony on the track. Bowen was under the weather one day and received a picture of Ingram in the vocal booth; he decided he'd ask Lambert to lend her voice as well since she would understand the story behind the song.

"Songs About Trucks"

A single released in 2013 questions the state of country music today.

"God Bless This Town"

From his 2006 record Lost Hotel, "God Bless This Town" is still one of Bowen's biggest hits.

"Hold My Beer"

Wade Bowen and fellow singer/songwriter Randy Rogers have made two records together: Hold My Beer Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. You can even catch them on the Hold My Beer and Watch This tour.

"Red Headed Woman"

From 2010 Live at Billy Bob's Texas album, "Red Headed Woman," is a song every person and the crowd knows!

"Who I Am"

Bowen recorded a record at his favorite Lubbock bar, The Blue Light Live album. The most iconic song from the record is "Who I Am," also known as one of the quintessential wedding songs. It's the perfect love song and Bowen and his band have been playing it for over a decade.

If you love Wade Bowen, check out Randy Rogers, Jack Ingram, Cody Canada, Pat Green and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Related Videos