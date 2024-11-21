Vow To Remember: Bride Reads Husband's Cheating Messages During Wedding Ceremony

Some may argue that the vows are the most important part of a wedding ceremony. It is where you profess your love to one another and create lifelong promises. It is a tender and touching moment in a wedding ceremony, at least in a typical wedding. However this wedding was anything but typical. This bride found out some, not-so-nice information about her groom-to-be and decided the wedding was the perfect time to air it out. Guests listened in horror as the bride reads her husband's cheating messages aloud instead of vows.

Bride Receives Horrible News Night Before Wedding

Weddings are days full of love, laughter, and celebration. That is unless you find out that your partner has been cheating on you. That was the case with Casey (who is using a false name) and her fiancé Alex. Unilad shares that Casey was with her bridesmaids the night before the wedding when she received one of the worst text messages imaginable.

The message was from an unknown number and it showed screenshot conversations between her husband-to-be and a mystery woman. These messages were not simply flirty texts, they held incriminating evidence, according to Unilad, that proved Alex had been "having an affair with another woman in the months in the run-up to the wedding."

One message read, "Your body is f**king incredible. And s**t do you know how to use it. I wish my GF had half the skills you do."

Another read, "I miss you so much. I can't stop thinking about L, S, F'ing you. I've never had this kind of connection before."

Beneath the screenshot was the daunting message, " I wouldn't marry him. Will you?" Talk about a sucker punch to the gut. This seems like the scene out of a soap opera, but for Casey it was her real life.

Revenge So Sweet: Bride Reads Cheating Messages Aloud

Immediately, her friends were against Alex and were threatening violence. While they encouraged Casey to call of the wedding ceremony, that was not her immediate reaction. While she was gravely wounded, she didn't just fall out of love with Alex. After all, they had been together several years.

She didn't call him, didn't speak of it, just tried to go to bed and sleep on it. When she awoke, from barely sleeping, she had a clear mind and path ahead of her. She wanted to out him at the wedding ceremony in front of all their friends and family.

As all eyes turned to Casey she began to read her "vows." She started off by saying, "It seems Alex is not who I thought he was." From there the bride reads the cheating messages, watching as all color leaves her grooms face. She tells her loved ones while it is horrible, she was happy there were all there to see the truth and join in the "celebration of honesty."

The wedding ceremony ended with the groom stalking out of the church, embarrassed, and Casey left sad but empowered. Hopefully she is more successful in her next endeavor for love.