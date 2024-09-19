‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Lost Out On $1 Million Prize By One Word

A lot of the attention focused on the beloved game show Wheel of Fortune lately has revolved around Ryan Seacrest. The American idol emcee recently took over the wheel-spinning duties from longtime host Pat Sajak, who retired from his role a few months ago. But the heartbreak of one contestant who missed out on a huge $1 million jackpot by just one word has gotten lots of notice, too.

What went astray and caused the player to lose out on the mammoth payday? We checked and here's the scoop!

Contestant Vivian Tran Had A Shot At $1 Million Bucks On 'Wheel'

It Was A Nail-Biter That Even Had Host Ryan Seacrest In Suspense

According to foxnews.com, Ryan Seacrest was on the edge of his seat, so to speak. It was just Seacrest's second week of hosting the fabled game show and already there was big-time drama afoot!

Tran spun a small wheel and chose an envelope containing a prize.

The Moment OF Truth Arrives!

Vivian Tran Is Poised To Win $1 Million By Solving The Puzzle

As the outlet reported, "The puzzle category was 'What Are You Doing?' and Tran chose the letters C, H, M, I and P.

Would Tran be able to correctly guess the answer? She had this clue to work with: "_ _ _ E R I N G S _ M E HELP."

Tran took many futile tries at solving it. "Wondering some help? Answering some help? Finding some help? Looking around for some help? Boundary for help?"

Alas, the right answer was "OFFERING SOME HELP." Tran was seemingly upset - as anyone would be - when she learned that the prize she was playing for was $1 million. Seacrest was sympathetic. "You were so close to that million dollars," he told Tran. "You almost had it."

Vivian Tran Did Not Leave 'Wheel' Empty-Handed

She Got Some Very Nice Prizes

Tran left with some great winnings. She got a trip to Europe and $27,300. Not quite $1 million, but not shabby either!

Afterwards, Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, interviewed Tran. She was extremely gracious and appreciative, despite her disappointment. Tran said, "It turned out great, a little bit painful, but I'm grateful for the opportunity."