Virginia Woman Douses Friend In Gasoline Then Sets Her On Fire

On November 17, a Virginian woman was set on fire in her own home while she watched TV. The victim, Tiffany Dunford, was a mother of two and later succumbed to her severe burn injuries.

According to police reports from the Wythe County Sheriff's Office, the victim identified the suspect as Savannah Renee Adams, 28.

According to WDBJ7, the victim was sitting on an outdoor couch. Someone drove up and doused Dunford in gasoline before setting her on family, says her family. Dunford's family also said that Dunford and Adams knew each other.

The police were called and Dunford was flown to a "specialized medical facility" for treatment. Unfortunately, she died the next day from her injuries.

Police swiftly apprehended Adams with the help from the Pulaski Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. They are currently holding her in the New River Valley Regional Jail. The investigation is still active, police report.

It's unclear why Adams would murder Dunford so horrifically. Adams also allegedly hacked one of Dunford's family's Facebook accounts, revealed the day after she died. It's unclear how true this is, or when exactly Adams hacked into the account.

Adams is being held without bond and is scheduled for a hearing on January 31.

The initial police report charged Adams with Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Felonious Assault. Police then upped the charges to First-Degree Murder.

This isn't Adams' first offense. According to Law & Crime and other reports, Adams struck a woman in the head with a metal pipe before in 2023. She's also trespassed and been hit with minor traffic charges.

Nancy Reyna, a cousin of Dunford, told WFXR, "Anybody that knew Tiffany, she could light up a room, and whether she was in the right or wrong, I don't care, I still loved her, but she didn't deserve to be burned. Tiffany is too nice of a person, and this is devastating to me and my family."

"She meant like a sister to me."

Adams will likely be charged guilty in her hearing and could face 20 years to life in prison.