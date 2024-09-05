Virginia Couple Arrested For Chaining Two Children By Their Ankles

In Virginia, a couple was arrested on charges of child neglect. Per WJLA, Wendi Del Cid Rodriguez and Franklin Viera Guevara allegedly tied two children together to the furniture within their home. The children, ages 7 and 9, were found by the Fairfax County police after reports of child neglect were directed toward the couple.

When the police showed up, the couple explained that the children were tied up in an attempt to "scare" them so they wouldn't leave the house. Officers found a chain wrapped around a post next to a sleeping cot. The boys also had visible markings on their ankles that were consistent with the size and shape of a chain.

According to Fox, one of the boys used a roommate's cell phone to take a picture of his ankle. Afterward, he sent the picture to his sister. The sister then called 911. The roommate would later tell police that the children were often left unsupervised. Allegedly, the couple would restrain them even if they weren't at home.

Virginia Couple Arrested For Chaining Their Children's Ankles

The couple was subsequently charged with two counts of child neglect, two counts of child cruelty, and two counts of abduction. Chief Kevin Davis spoke further about the case in a statement.

"The two patrol officers who were knocking on that door, when they were communicating or attempting to communicate with the occupants. They literally heard chains rattling in the background," Davis stated. Rodriguez was released on bond and has an upcoming preliminary hearing scheduled for early October. Guevara, however, remains detained without a bond set.

Similarly, per PEOPLE, Stephan Sterns was revealed to have been "grooming and abusing" 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Sterns allegedly strangled Madeline to death. Jennifer, Madeline's mother, confirmed to the outlet that she sent Madeline to sleep in the same room as Sterns the night before her disappearance.

Orange County Sheriff, John Mina, stated the following about the case. "Sterns was captured on an unspecified video discarding items into a trashcan. On the property where he lived with Jennifer and Madeline." Furthermore, Madeline's backpack and laptop were recovered from the trashcan. So far, Sterns has pleaded not guilty to 60 counts of sexual abuse charges.