Viral Thanksgiving Grandma, Who Invited Stranger To Dinner, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Back in 2016, this Viral Thanksgiving Grandma made millions of people across the internet smile. After accidentally inviting a young teen over to Thanksgiving, most people would apologize and move on. However she did no such thing. Instead, Wanda Dench invited the teen, Jamal Hinton, over and they have been sharing Thanksgivings together ever since. Now, she shares some less happy news with the world. Wanda just revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Viral Thanksgiving Grandma Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Since 2016, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have been the best of friends. After she accidentally invited Jamal over for Thanksgiving instead of her grandson. Despite the error, Jamal was still welcomed and he went over to celebrate Thanksgiving. Not only for that year, but all the years after. The pair just celebrated their 8th Thanksgiving together.

However fans are wondering what this year's Thanksgiving celebration will look like after Wanda's cancer diagnosis. Jamal Hinton shared an update that he called "A special message from Wanda" on his X account. Wanda started the message strong by saying how this viral event with Jamal has changed her life for the better.

She put fans at ease by first addressing Thanksgiving. She wrote, "We still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month as we have every year." However, then she shared some daunting news. She wrote, "Earlier this year I cane down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs. That's when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer."

Wanda then shared that this was an absolute shock to her as cancer does not run in her family and she thought at 65 she would be getting her last mammogram and not need to worry about it anymore. She also shared that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

A Positive Message During A Negative Time

While news of the viral Thanksgiving grandma having cancer is upsetting, she chose to focus on the positives. She shared how kind everyone at the Breast Cancer Center has been to her and how her family and friends have been so supportive.

Wanda Dench then shared one of the most important lessons she has learned on her cancer journey. She wrote, "I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live...so continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life."

The world is so happy to know that viral Thanksgiving grandma, Wanda Dench, and her pal Jamal Hinton will still be getting together this year, despite her cancer diagnosis. Family, love, and gratitude sound like the perfect healing recipe. Best wishes to Wanda and hoping for a speedy recovery and healing journey for her.