Viral Dancing Doctor Left Patient In A Vegetative State As Dark Past Revealed

A plastic surgeon named Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte became infamous after videos showing her dancing while performing surgeries on patients became viral. Several patients filed civil lawsuits against her and her license was suspended in 2018. Now, she has resurfaced as Catherine Davis, working for a spa in Austin, Texas.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Changing her name did not serve Bouette well, as Ojay Liburd was quick to identify her. "Once I saw it on Facebook, I clicked on it and realized that that's Dr. Boutte," he said. Ojay's mother was Icilma Cornelius, who underwent a tummy tuck and liposuction in 2016 with Bouette, according to the Daily Mail. The surgery resulted in Cornelius suffering from permanent brain damage.

At the time, Cornelius was about to get married. "She just wanted to be perfect for her wedding dress," said Ojay. "She had everything going for her. That was the first time I ever saw my mom helpless." Ojay took care of her mother until she died in 2021.

Confronted With The Truth

Given the findings and Bouette's deception, a WSBTV reporter confronted Bouette who refused to answer if she had a Texas license. At the same time, the Eden Medical Spa director, Amber Larsen, was blindsided by the reporter, with Larsen being unaware of Bouette's past. Currently, Bouette appears on the spa's website as Catherine Davis, with an extensive biography included.

"Her extensive knowledge and experience has afforded her the unique ability to perform the most advanced aesthetic procedures with supreme effectiveness and detailed precision," reads her biography. "She strongly believes in the mission of achieving only the most innovative and superior results possible with each and every procedure."

"Each and every procedure" includes several botched surgeries that could potentially be a result of Bouette's several viral videos. These include Mitzi McFarland's operation, who described Bouette's work by saying "Freddy Krueger cut my stomach."

Several sources reported that Windell Davis-Boutte ended up settling several lawsuits filed against her. When questioned about her actions, she remained unmoved. "Would I go back and do anything differently?" she said, according to CBS News. "No, because it was something unforeseen and unpreventable."