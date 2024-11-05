Viral Baby Hippo Moo Deng Predicts 2024 Presidential Election Winner

Whether you believe in these sorts of things, the idea of a baby hippo deciding the fate of an entire nation sounds hilarious. Not so much if you are at the losing end of the hippo-stick, though. With election day slowly coming to an end, a video of Moo Deng, a viral hippo sensation, shows the cute Thailand creature picking a winner for the 2024 United States presidential election. And the winner is (according to Moo Deng): Donald Trump.

Videos by Wide Open Country

And no, Moo Deng is not a registered Republican or sent his ballot via mail. The fate of the Western world was decided solely on Moo Deng picking a cake to eat. You heard that right. Adorably, Moo Deng was handed two cakes with Donald Trump's and Kamala Harris's names on each of them in a video posted on X.

Leaving the pond he was so gallantly bathing in, he slowly but firmly approached the cake of his choice. It had Trump's name on it. People surrounding Moo Deng's pen were in awe - and some even gasped - as Moo Deng began munching on the cake like I would love to munch on a double cheeseburger but can't because I'm on a diet and can't risk having any more health problems. But I digress.

The thing is that the hippo picked Trump. But hey, if you are voting for Kamala, then don't worry too much. Moo Deng's mother, Jona, picked Kamala's cake. Now, whether that pick was out of conviction or by a process of elimination, that's for the hippopotami political analysts to determine.

A Hippo Prediction, Accurate?

Born on July 10, 2024, the young Moo Deng - which translates to bouncing pig - is a pygmy hippopotamus that became a social media sensation thanks to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo X account. Users all over the world have systematically shared the baby hippo's life.

From just sleeping to appearing moist to just being a hippo, Moo Deng has stolen the hearts of many - although he has received backlash from picking the Republican candidate, come on guys, he is a hippo after all.

Will Moo Deng's prediction come true? Is Moo Deng MAGA? Now that a hippo has cast its vote, will the pigs begin to fly? All these questions will eventually find their answers sooner rather than later. Except for the last one, of course, we all know pigs fly when we are not looking at them.