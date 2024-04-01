Vince McMahon Accuser Janel Grant Claims Former WWE CEO Coerced Her To Write Love Letters

Janel Grant, who accused former WWE CEO Vince McMahon of sexual assault, says that McMahon coerced her into writing love letters. McMahon and his team went public with the letters after Grant accused him.

Federal authorities are investigating McMahon, and he stepped down from the WWE as a result. According to the New York Post, Grant called McMahon "my best friend, my love and my everything."

"After almost 3 years together, it's like my life isn't even real to me unless you're there and in it and I'm sharing it all with you," Grant wrote in the letter.

In response to the letters, Grant's lawyer Anne Callis called out McMahon for forcing Grant to write the letters. Grant alleges that the WWE figure forced her to write them. "Frankly it's pretty disgusting that Vince's weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write," Callis said.

She continued, "His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn't a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him."

Vince McMahon Fires Back at Accuser

Meanwhile, McMahon and his team are obviously speaking a different story. They claim that the letters are genuine as they come and proof that McMahon didn't assault Grant. They dismissed claims from Grant's team. Lawyer Jessica Taub Rosenberg said, "This is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes."

"Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship," Rosenberg continued.

Alledged texts show McMahon and Grant discussing the letters after Grant had hand surgery. Grant reportedly wrote, "How will I write your letter? I can type and read it...or try to write in a couple days. I'm so sorry if I mess this up, I want you to have a nice letter :(."

The WWE figure's team fired, "Ms. Grant's claims are false, defamatory and entirely without merit. We intend to vigorously defend Mr. McMahon and are confident that he will be vindicated."