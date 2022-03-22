Vince Gill Announces First Solo Tour Since 2019

Between the pandemic grounding everyone's tour plans and commitments with the Eagles that'll keep him busy through June, touring with his own band hasn't been in the cards since 2019 for Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill.

That changes soon, as Gill will spend July and August wowing audiences in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest with a massive back catalog that's highlighted by "I Still Believe in You," "When I Call Your Name" and other definitive country hits by one of the genre's ace songwriters.

He'll be joined on the road by Wendy Moten, a former bandmate in The Time Jumpers whose star as a vocalist ascended after a run on The Voice.

As for the Eagles' ongoing Hotel California tour, the classic rockers' April itinerary includes two nights (April 28-29) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the home of Gill's favorite NHL squad, the Predators.

Gill, whose professional career began in 1979 with country-rock band Pure Prairie League, has racked up an astounding 22 Grammy Award wins, which is the most by any male country artist, plus two CMA Awards for Entertainer of the Year.

Vince Gill 2022 Tour Dates

July 7 -- Greensboro, N.C. (Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts)

July 8 -- Columbia, S.C. (Township Auditorium)

July 9 -- N. Charleston, S.C. (North Charleston Performing Arts Center)

July 10 -- Augusta, Ga. (Bell Auditorium)

July 14 -- Birmingham, Ala. (Alabama Theatre)

July 15 -- Mobile, Ala. (Saenger Theater)

July 16 -- Montgomery, Ala. (Montgomery Performing Arts Centre)

July 17 -- Huntsville, Ala. (Von Braun Center)

July 20 -- Rockford, Ill. (Coronado Performing Arts Center)

July 21 -- Davenport, Iowa (River Center -- Adler Theatre)

July 22 -- Des Moines, Iowa (Des Moines Civic Center)

July 23 -- Omaha, Neb. (Holland Performing Arts Center)

July 26 -- Charlotte, N.C. (Ovens Auditorium)

Aug. 12 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. (Thelma Gaylard Performing Arts Theater)

Aug. 13 -- Ft. Worth, Texas (Billy Bob's Texas)

Aug. 14 -- Memphis, Tenn. (Orpheum Theatre)

Aug. 26 -- Dothan, Ala. (Dothan Civic Center)

Aug. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. (Fox Theater)

