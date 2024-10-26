Vince Gill Reveals The Worst Place to Perform His Music

What a lot of people don't truly realize is that artists oftentimes hate performing in some cities. Usually, it's just a matter of setting, that there's nothing to do in the area. God forbid an artist makes a stop in the midwest and it's not Chicago or Detroit. What's the move in Iowa really? Conversely, you might be somewhere cool but the audience doesn't invest themselves fully into the art. It might make an artist feel like they're singing at a wall. The latter most appropriately fits Vince Gill and his disdain for one venue in particular.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Gill sits down with American Songwriter for an interview. There, he talks about playing with the Eagles after founder and frontman Glenn Frey passed away. Nowadays, Vince fills in whenever the band has a show for their residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Most people are starstruck by such a venue but Gill isn't really feeling it. Frankly, it's just a matter of distraction for the audience. "It's the most people I've ever been ignored by when I play (at the Sphere). You're playing and they're looking at all the stuff on the ceiling. They're not paying any attention to you," he emphasizes.

Vince Gill Explains What Makes a Great Show

Then, Vince explains his stance further, believing that the visual medium doesn't truly hold weight over whether or not the music is any good. "Music, to me, has never been visual. And the whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it. I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage, yelling at me and being aerobic (with) bombs and pyro going off," he says.

Lastly, Gill explains what his ideal show is in contrast to the massive bombast that is The Sphere. "A great show to me is watching Merle Haggard stand there singing me great song after great song after great song. That's still what I want to hear when I go to hear music. I don't necessarily go to see it," Vince explains.