Vince Gill Names Heavenly Dream Collaboration

The bucket list aspirations is something every artist thinks about constantly throughout their career. It's even more satisfying when you accomplish such huge personal feats. However, it's another thing entirely when your choices aren't with us anymore. That opens up another realm of possibilities. Vince Gill tries his best to figure out who he dreams of collaborating with that aren't with us anymore.

On an episode of 'Talkin in Circles' with 90s country star Clint Black, Vince Gill discusses a myriad of topics. One of which circles on the aspect of musical collaborations. Gill seemingly does it all in this regard, pulling duets with Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson. Similarly, he'll cut records with Brooks & Dunn or Maren Morris as well. A dream collaboration might be too simple. So Clint puts a spin on the usual bucket list question. "When you get to heaven, if you could play with anyone... who would it be and what song would you play?"

Vince Gill Lists His Dream Performance in Heaven

Vince keeps it light and jests that he's not even sure that he'll even make it to heaven. Clint and the audience laughs as Gill gives it serious consideration. Eventually, he reveals that it would probably be country icon Chet Atkins.

It's definitely an easy choice for Vince Gill to make. Atkins really did it all in his hay day, producing for legends like Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, and Elvis Presley. Moreover, he wrangled in a bountiful amount of Grammys, including the lifetime achievement award. However, the late great passed away in 2001 at 77 years old.

In regards to the song, he doesn't lack in options. However, Vince firmly decides that "'Country Gentleman' is pretty good." Perhaps we can limit the topic of mortality a little bit. Don't know that we need to think too much about losing our country stars while we still have them.