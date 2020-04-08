Is Vince Gill's 'Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away' the Ultimate '90s Country Video?

There was nothing like watching CMT in the '90s. You could flip on the channel and see Alan Jackson water skiing in cowboy boots, Reba McEntire plotting revenge or Trisha Yearwood singing about young love in a small town. Oh, and you were bound to learn some valuable life lessons from Shania Twain or learn to line dance from Brooks & Dunn. These are things I've carried with me throughout my life.

Maybe I'm biased because I grew up in the '90s and was practically raised by Country Music Television, but I still think it was the greatest era for country music videos. And, in my opinion, it doesn't get better -- or more '90s -- than Vince Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away." The video, a mainstay on both CMT and TNN (The Nashville Network), didn't need to rely on a big-budget production -- just a warehouse full of '90s fashion, a star-studded cast of country legends and Vince Gill looking extremely cool. Every time I watch this video, it's nostalgia overload and I'm transported back to the halcyon days of big hair, fringe jackets and women being played on country radio.

The video, directed by John Lloyd Miller, features a who's who of '90s country stars, including Patty Loveless, Pam Tillis, Kelly Willis, Kevin Welch, Lee Roy Parnell, Fred Young of the Kentucky Headhunters and Reba McEntire, who, in a role similar to her video for "Is There Life Out There," portrays a waitress. (Of course, this isn't the last time McEntire and Gill would share the screen. They also teamed up for the video for their 1992 duet "The Heart Won't Lie.")

The classic clip also features Little Jimmy Dickens, Michael McDonald, Leon Russell, Carl Perkins and Delbert McClinton.

"Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away," written by Gill and Pete Wasner, hit No. 1 in 1992. The song was recorded for Gill's 1992 breakthrough album I Still Believe in You, which featured "Tryin' to Get Over You," "One More Last Chance," "No Future in the Past" and the title track.

The song, an impossibly catchy tune about a couple determined to make it work, furthered Gill's rise to country superstardom. In 1993, Gill won the CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

'Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away' Lyrics:

We've been up

All night long

Trying to solve a problem

Hell it's almost dawn

Ain't no time for sleepin'

If our love is wearin' thin

'Cause I ain't givin' up

And you ain't givin' in Don't let our love start slippin'

Love start slippin' away

'Cause the life we've been livin'

Gets harder everyday

Don't let our love start slippin'

Love start slippin' away A wounded love

Walks a real thin line

And no communication

Will kill it every time

So open up your heart

Baby we can work it out

'Cause we've got the kind of love

People dream about

Don't let our love start slippin'

Love start slippin' away

'Cause the life we've been livin'

Gets harder everyday

Don't let our love start slippin'

Love start slippin' away

