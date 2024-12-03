Village People Singer Defends Trump, Threatens to Sue News Platforms Calling 'Y.M.C.A.' a 'Gay Anthem'

Village People songwriter and singer Victor Willis wants to put an end to the 'gay anthem' narrative for Y.M.C.A. Recently, Willis took to Facebook with an official statement. There, he reacts to the mountain of complaints from people when U.S. president elect Donald Trump would use the song. Initially, he found the whole ordeal to be quite the 'nuisance,' sifting through all the comments. However, he feels like Trump genuinely enjoys the song and didn't want to take that joy from him.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Additionally, he firmly argues that Trump's cosign and dance largely benefits the Village People classic. "The financial benefits have been great as well as Y.M.C.A. is estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect's continued use of the song. Therefore, I'm glad I allowed the President Elect's continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song," Willis writes.

Village People's Victor Willis Stands by Trump, Slams Claims of "Y.M.C.A" Being a 'Gay Anthem'

Moreover, Willis tells people to 'get your minds out of the gutter' when referring to the Village People hit as a gay song. He insists that it doesn't matter if his bandmates were gay, that's not how he wrote those songs. He insists that "hang out with all the boys" is "simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There's nothing gay about that."

Consequently, he says his wife will sue any news outlet labeling the Village People record as such starting in January 2025. He wants the record in exclusively neutral party settings like weddings and sporting events. "The true anthem is Y.M.C.A.'s appeal to people of all strips including President Elect Trump. But the song is not really a gay anthem other than certain people falsely suggesting that it is. And this must stop because it is damaging to the song," Willis concludes.