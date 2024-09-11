Viewers Surprised That Trump Kamala Debate Began With Handshake

Viewers tuning into the Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were surprised that it began with something as simple as a handshake. Those expecting an instant slug fest was taken back by an initial moment of politeness.

However, viewers had conflicting thoughts on what the handshake meant. Previously, Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn't shake hands during the previous presidential debate. Depending on where you fall politically likely affects how you viewed the debate handshake.

One person found the debate handshake funny. They wrote, "VP Harris extends handshake to Trump before debate starts—her first time meeting Trump face to face. Harris: 'Let's have a good debate.' Trump: 'Nice to see you. Have fun.'"

Another saw it as a show of dominance on Harris' part. It appears that Harris intentionally sought out a handshake with the former president. They wrote, " VP Kamala Harris asserted dominance by going straight in for a handshake catching Donald Trump off guard and her grip was so powerful. She crushed that orange backscratcher."

Presidential Debate Handshake

Meanwhile, others saw it as a show of force for Trump. They wrote, "Donald Trump refuses to meet Kamala Harris for a handshake forcing Kamala to go to him. BOSS."

Kamala Harris & Donald Trump's handshake looks so fake Lmfaooo they really hate each other? pic.twitter.com/u57W4a0VzV — TAY? (@Tayoprism) September 11, 2024

Other saw it as weakness on the former president's part. They wrote, "Trump tried avoiding Harris' handshake. He's so scared of her."

Others just found it awkward. They wrote, "Awkward handshake to kick things off. But then again, they're meeting each other for the first time ever. And it reminded me of almost every in-person interview experience I've ever had..."

One person said it was professionalism. They wrote, "Kamala Harris, in a display of professionalism and diplomacy, pointedly walks three-quarters of the way across the stage to approach Donald Trump for a handshake. Let's see if the conciliatory nature tone persists tonight."

What do you think about the debate handshake?