Viewers Struggle To Access Donald Trump Interview, Elon Musk Claims Its Due To a Cyber Attack On Twitter

Update: Elon Musk has responded about the inability for people to access the live Donald Trump interview. He's claiming it's due to a cyber attack on X. He wrote, "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on ?. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later."

He continued, "We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter"

Original story follows:

Americans across the country hoping to watch Donald Trump sit down with Elon Musk encountered a series of error messages. Viewers tried to access the sitdown with Musk.

But some are reporting error messages accessing the Trump interview.

One wrote, "So many reports from people that can't get into the space."

Another wrote, "Now there is 138K in - I haven't been able to get in since it was at 122K."

One person wrote, "Well, Elon now knows for sure, we have trouble with spaces."

Another wrote, "It's not working."

One frustrated viewer wrote, "The Trump interview with Elon is going exactly the same way it did for Ron DeSantis. Technical difficulties."

Another wrote, "Looks like the X stress test failed with Donald Trump X Elon Musk interview."

So far, I haven't been able to access the space either. Every time I've tried to click on the link that Trump shared, it goes to an error message. To make matters worse, X doesn't exactly point to the space itself. While it advertises the interview, it doesn't actually include a link to the Trump interview in the ad.

Donald Trump Interview

Previously, Musk teased the sitdown with Trump.

"This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining," Musk posted on X to his 193.8 million followers. Meanwhile, Trump previously praised Musk's makeover of Twitter.

"It was great that Elon bought it because now we have a voice," Trump said during an interview with Fox Business earlier this month. "We had no voice on Twitter, no voice at all. Everything we put out, they put a flag on it — no matter what you said, they put a flag on it."

Prior to the interview, the EU sent a warning letter to Musk.

"With great audience comes greater responsibility," wrote Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for Internal Market, in a post on X. "As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk."